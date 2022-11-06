Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $271.52 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Gala has a total market cap of $271.52 million and $286.73 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00599132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.24 or 0.31217990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.