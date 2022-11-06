Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.07-$1.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 772,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,513. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

