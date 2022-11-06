Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$1.42. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 2,396,292 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gear Energy

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 66,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$83,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,483.56. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,716 shares of company stock worth $130,111 and sold 356,856 shares worth $427,031.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

