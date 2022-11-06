Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.62

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and traded as low as $26.06. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 21,782 shares trading hands.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 14.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

