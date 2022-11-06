Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GENC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

