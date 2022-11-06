Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of GENC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
