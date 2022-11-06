Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $463.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

