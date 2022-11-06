Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,412,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Up 0.2 %

Genpact stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

