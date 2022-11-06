GensoKishi Metaverse Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $394.47 million and approximately $308,619.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

