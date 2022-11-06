Gentherm’s (THRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.