Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,243. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 623.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 74.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

