Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 193,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.