Gifto One Day Volume Hits $1.62 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Gifto has a market cap of $19.23 million and $1.62 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

