Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Globalstar Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.
Insider Transactions at Globalstar
In other news, CEO David B. Kagan acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last three months. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.