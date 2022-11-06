Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, CEO David B. Kagan acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last three months. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 6.9% in the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Globalstar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 229.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.