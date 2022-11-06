Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Hits $7.32 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 42.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and $7.32 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,519,587 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

