Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRLGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.16 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.06). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 35,888 shares traded.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Wilkins bought 320,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,239.60 ($22,244.88).

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

