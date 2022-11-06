GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.91 on Friday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoPro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in GoPro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

