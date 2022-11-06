Governance OHM Price Tops $2,602.45 on Major Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $138,935.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,602.45 or 0.12212994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
