Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 249,846 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

