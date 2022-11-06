Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
