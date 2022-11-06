Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 249,846 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

