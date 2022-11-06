Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,598 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
JAAA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,963. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.