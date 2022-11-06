Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,598 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,963. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.