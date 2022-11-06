Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 377,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $84.85. 6,929,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

