Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,241 shares of company stock worth $25,564,405 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.86. 1,468,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

