Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $740.21. The stock had a trading volume of 748,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,471. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $699.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

