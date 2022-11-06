Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

