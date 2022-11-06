Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

