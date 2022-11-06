Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,546 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000.

BBEU stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 946,381 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

