Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after acquiring an additional 685,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 4,122,295 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

