Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 7,491,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

