Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0475 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $59,866.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00324986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00746309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00575184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00228615 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

