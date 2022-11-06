GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.04) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.05) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($22.84) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,580 ($18.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($21.97) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,704 ($19.70).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,445.60 ($16.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,358.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,576.39. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market cap of £58.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,268.07.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). Insiders purchased a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last quarter.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

