Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $86.53 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

