Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 1,245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

