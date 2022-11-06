H2O DAO (H2O) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.48 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $66.48 million and $172,926.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00599132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.24 or 0.31217990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

