Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,233 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.72. 610,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

