Hamel Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MKC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

