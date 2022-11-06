Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.