Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,726,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

