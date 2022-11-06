Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $255.06. 2,226,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

