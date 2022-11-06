Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 11,062,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

