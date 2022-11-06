Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

DUK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

