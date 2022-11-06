Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

FITB opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

