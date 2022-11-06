Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.