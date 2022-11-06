Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

