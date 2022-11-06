Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.3 %

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.