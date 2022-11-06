Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Oracle by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.