Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

