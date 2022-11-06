Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 446 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 95.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 145.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NYSE:FAF opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

