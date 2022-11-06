Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

