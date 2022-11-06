Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

HNVR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.