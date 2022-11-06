Hanover Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Hanover Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $26,775,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hanover Bancorp to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $19.79 on Friday. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $144.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

