Harmony Price Reaches $0.0208 (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $266.36 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602767 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.54 or 0.31397135 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,664,819,283 coins and its circulating supply is 12,776,776,283 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.